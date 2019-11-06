IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,778,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,398,000 after buying an additional 323,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27,432.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.14.

IDXX opened at $264.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.22. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.75, for a total value of $2,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,035,942 shares in the company, valued at $282,553,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,564. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

