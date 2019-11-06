IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,217 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $90.71. 651,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,564. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.65.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.