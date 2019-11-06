IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

WBA stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

