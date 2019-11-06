IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 686,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,923. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

EQIX traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

