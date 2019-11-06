IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 83,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.94. 11,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

