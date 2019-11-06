IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 13,178 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 417,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after acquiring an additional 324,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. 16,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

