IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,997 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,899,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $5,926,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,745.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,354. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.10.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.