IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.50

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.42), with a volume of 911866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.47).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of IGAS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get IGAS Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.63.

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.