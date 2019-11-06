II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of IIVI opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. II-VI has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

