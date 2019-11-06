ILCoin (ILC) Price Up 107% Over Last Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and Graviex. ILCoin has a total market cap of $45.90 million and approximately $920,070.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded up 107% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001070 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,281,461,405 coins and its circulating supply is 327,764,985 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, FreiExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

