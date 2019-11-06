Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Raised by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,005 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.38.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

