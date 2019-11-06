IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $257.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.51.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.