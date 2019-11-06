IMPAC Mortgage (IMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,936. IMPAC Mortgage has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

