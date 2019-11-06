Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $583.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 42,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

