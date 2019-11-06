IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. IMPINJ updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.04 EPS.

PI opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.67.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $308,053.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,671 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

