Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Critical Comparison

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Drive Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $190.71 million 6.86 $26.29 million $0.74 19.46 Drive Shack $314.37 million 0.89 -$38.68 million ($0.43) -9.67

Independence Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 18.23% 5.97% 2.22% Drive Shack -15.99% -62.92% -7.33%

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Drive Shack does not pay a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Independence Realty Trust and Drive Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Drive Shack 0 0 2 0 3.00

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential downside of 18.75%. Drive Shack has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.29%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Drive Shack on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

