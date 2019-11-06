Independent Investors Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

XOM traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. 2,115,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475,335. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

