Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.00 and last traded at C$63.85, with a volume of 21386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.32.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.