Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.95.

INFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,513,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Infosys by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Infosys by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

