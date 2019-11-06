Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Trading Down 4.8%

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), approximately 1,779,666 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Infrastrata Company Profile (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

