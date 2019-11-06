InMed Pharmaceuticals (IN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02).

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IN stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.80.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.