Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $72.60, 563,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 453,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $871.57 million, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 232.84%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,792,636.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 340.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

