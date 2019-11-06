Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 586,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,735. The company has a quick ratio of 110.18, a current ratio of 110.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 141.80% and a return on equity of 168.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

