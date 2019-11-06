Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

INOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

