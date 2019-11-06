Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 10,435 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 197.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,419,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of PG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.59. The stock had a trading volume of 150,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

