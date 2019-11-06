Insider Buying: Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) Insider Buys 34,750 Shares of Stock

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) insider Dean Dickinson acquired 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £23,630 ($30,876.78).

LON CTP opened at GBX 76.99 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Castleton Technology PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.90 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.04.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Castleton Technology in a report on Tuesday.

About Castleton Technology

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

