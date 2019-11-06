Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) Insider Acquires 2,555 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$18,727.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,727.89.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 112,255 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.14 per share, with a total value of C$801,343.54.

Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. Crown Capital Partners Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

