Insider Selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 193,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,936. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 326,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

