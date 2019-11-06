Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 3,815 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $103,806.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,648.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBZ opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CBIZ by 17.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.