Insider Selling: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Sells 383 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James J. Gartner sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $17,303.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 1,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,770,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

