Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 325.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

