Insider Selling: Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Director Stephen F. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,442.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. 167,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,941. Knoll Inc has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth $1,737,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 429.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.