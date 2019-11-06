Insider Selling: Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 356,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $249.25.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after buying an additional 285,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after buying an additional 935,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Msci by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

