Insider Selling: Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells 136,350 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins sold 136,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.18, for a total value of C$7,114,076.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,816,087.53.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.67. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of C$42.13 and a 1-year high of C$58.65.

Get Open Text alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.