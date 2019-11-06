Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,726.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 405,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 13.55%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

