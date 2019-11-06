Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 285 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $32,484.30.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $23,569.50.

Shares of SNX opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $122.43.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,055,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after buying an additional 124,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

