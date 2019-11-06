Insider Selling: SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,388,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,776,000 after purchasing an additional 455,863 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

