Instructure (NYSE:INST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC upgraded Instructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Shares of INST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.46. 393,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Instructure has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $92,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,957.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,199 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Instructure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 70.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

