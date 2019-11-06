Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.99

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$139.99 and last traded at C$136.13, with a volume of 227326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.09.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$131.55.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$124.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total value of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,157,044.75.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.