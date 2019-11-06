Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.67

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.67 ($2.60) and last traded at A$3.54 ($2.51), with a volume of 189840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.60 ($2.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.13.

About Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

