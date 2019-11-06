Integumen (LON:SKIN) Stock Price Down 2%

Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), 2,282,386 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,352% from the average session volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.76 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.85.

About Integumen (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

