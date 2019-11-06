Intellicheck (IDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.