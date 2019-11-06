Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.34). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($10.55) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 534.42% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 67,784 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $4,498,824.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,453 shares of company stock valued at $104,685. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.