Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given a $104.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.46.

NYSE:ICE opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $302,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,040 shares of company stock worth $11,459,809 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 791,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,057,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

