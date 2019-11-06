International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $21.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

