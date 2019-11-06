Interzone (ITZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,324.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.02035816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03214908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00676997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00679852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00416776 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

