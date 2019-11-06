Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 835,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $537.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,219.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

