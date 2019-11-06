Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after buying an additional 1,842,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after buying an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,498,000 after buying an additional 864,131 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after buying an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.15. 43,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,265. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,488.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock worth $7,105,808 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

