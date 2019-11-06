Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.78, 126,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,377% from the average session volume of 5,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRE)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.