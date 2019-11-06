Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) Stock Price Up 1%

Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07, approximately 4,446 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Global Revenue ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Revenue ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

